Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Macy’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Macy’s by 45.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 121,664 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 88,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upgraded Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

