US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

MGK stock opened at $322.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.29. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $230.64 and a 12-month high of $332.63.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

