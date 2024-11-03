iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEF opened at $93.67 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.68 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2916 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

