US Bancorp DE Acquires 11,375 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $12,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $109,462,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 8,495.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,073,000 after purchasing an additional 838,543 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,033,000 after purchasing an additional 774,502 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth about $18,567,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONY has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $17.73 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

