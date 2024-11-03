US Bancorp DE Has $12.09 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

