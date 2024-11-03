US Bancorp DE Sells 651 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cencora were worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Cencora in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COR stock opened at $234.27 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $247.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.65.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

