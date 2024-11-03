US Bancorp DE Purchases 5,524 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $18,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317,531 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,954 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,714,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,951,000 after acquiring an additional 283,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,132,000 after purchasing an additional 324,887 shares during the last quarter.

QQQM stock opened at $200.60 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

