Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.51.

Get Alphabet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $171.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $126.93 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,812.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,244 shares of company stock valued at $37,776,954 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 176,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,582,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,001,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,100,000 after buying an additional 160,884 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.