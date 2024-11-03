US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $18,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,813,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,777,935,000 after acquiring an additional 371,517 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,691,000 after buying an additional 3,179,355 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,221,000 after buying an additional 30,147 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,068,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,776,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,699,000 after buying an additional 329,161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $151.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $106.49 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.35.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

