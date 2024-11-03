Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.02.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $197.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.76. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $136.47 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after buying an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

