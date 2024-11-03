Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $220.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.02.

AMZN stock opened at $197.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a one year low of $136.47 and a one year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

