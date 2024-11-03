First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $538,000 Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 161.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 66,437 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $851,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 128.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 272.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Entegris by 520.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 251,938 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $107.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

