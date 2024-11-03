First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $59.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

