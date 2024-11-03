EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Position Boosted by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,074,000 after buying an additional 139,919 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 155.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,668,000 after acquiring an additional 126,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 971.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $453.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $418.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.37 and a 52-week high of $461.87.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

