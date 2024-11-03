First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Flex were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Flex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 10.2% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Flex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 141,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in Flex by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 18,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,237.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,237.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,197.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,028 shares of company stock worth $933,511 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08.

FLEX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 target price on Flex in a report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

