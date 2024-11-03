First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 2,057 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PPG. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $124.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

