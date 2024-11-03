First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,156,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,656,376,000 after purchasing an additional 507,513 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,183,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,627,000 after buying an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Loews by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,673,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,858,000 after buying an additional 161,810 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 820,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,347,000 after acquiring an additional 45,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 692,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,750,000 after acquiring an additional 33,125 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on L. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $88,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,737.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $88,460.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,737.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $5,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,227,292.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,587 shares of company stock worth $7,186,460. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $79.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.66%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

