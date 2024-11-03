Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 19.5% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in McKesson by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 86.2% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 5.1 %

MCK stock opened at $526.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.39. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Baird R W lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.86.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

