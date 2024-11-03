Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Brookfield during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 99.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brookfield Stock Performance
Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $56.83.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.
Brookfield Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
