First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 36.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.9% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 15.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $271.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $77,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,569,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total value of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $330,048,394.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,848,411 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

