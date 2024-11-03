First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 264 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total value of $40,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,853.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,336 shares of company stock worth $7,063,652 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $122.21 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.49. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.11 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

