Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 71 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 511.5% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 14,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $275,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $357.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.57. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $392.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

