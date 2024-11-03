Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $268.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $201.76 and a one year high of $274.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

