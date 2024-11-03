Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,711,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,310,000 after buying an additional 1,208,720 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in TELUS by 6.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,193,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $578,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,436,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,218,000 after purchasing an additional 602,440 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TELUS by 1.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,404,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $338,953,000 after purchasing an additional 387,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,461,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $345,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,904 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

