Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 217 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after purchasing an additional 410,284 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $102,200,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,549,000 after buying an additional 107,653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TIP opened at $107.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.86. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.19 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

