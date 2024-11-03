iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,579 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA opened at $54.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

