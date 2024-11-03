Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 692.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $83,658.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,089.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VLTO opened at $101.59 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $66.69 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.32.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

