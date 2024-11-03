Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 259,741 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,741 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $16.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
