Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 259,741 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,741 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

