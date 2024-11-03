Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 308 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 82.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $121.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.45 and a 52 week high of $131.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average of $118.57. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

