Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Semler Scientific worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMLR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Semler Scientific by 486.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Semler Scientific by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMLR opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $214.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Semler Scientific ( NASDAQ:SMLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,237. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

