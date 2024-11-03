Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $309.21 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $332.42. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.55.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.