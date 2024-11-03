Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Copart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Copart by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,158,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 229,054 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Copart by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 371,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

