Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $84.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average is $81.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3166 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

