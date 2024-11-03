Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $550,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,013 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FCX shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.