Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $188,000.

BATS VSGX opened at $58.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

