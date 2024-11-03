IMC Chicago LLC Buys Shares of 98,333 ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.48% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 5,141.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,099,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after buying an additional 1,078,768 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $21.04 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $37.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.