Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,082 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588,256 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,195,000 after purchasing an additional 360,793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,349,000 after buying an additional 1,824,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Boston Scientific by 15.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,897,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,879,000 after buying an additional 1,027,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,196,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BSX opened at $83.62 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

