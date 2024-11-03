Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $104,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $28.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

