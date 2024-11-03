Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.39.

MAR opened at $260.57 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $266.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

