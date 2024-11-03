iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

