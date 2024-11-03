Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $509,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $313.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.95 and a 12-month high of $321.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.77 and a 200-day moving average of $299.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

