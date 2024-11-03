Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 22 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 354,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,254,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 290,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 275,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,557 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $942.40.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $36,459,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $759.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $897.06 and a 200-day moving average of $823.57. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $459.69 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

