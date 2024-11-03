Insider Buying: DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL) Insider Purchases 1,063,000 Shares of Stock

DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGLGet Free Report) insider Simon Henry bought 1,063,000 shares of DGL Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$640,989.00 ($421,703.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DGL Group Limited provides specialty chemical formulation and manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, and waste management and recycling solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Chemical Manufacturing, Warehousing and Distribution, and Environmental Solutions.

