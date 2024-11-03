Insider Buying: DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL) Insider Purchases 1,063,000 Shares of Stock

DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL – Get Free Report) insider Simon Henry bought 1,063,000 shares of DGL Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$640,989.00 ($421,703.29).
DGL Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
DGL Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DGL Group
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for DGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.