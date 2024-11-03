BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.53 and last traded at $67.41, with a volume of 132041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.30%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,172,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,423,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,482,000 after purchasing an additional 86,992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 23.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,775,000 after purchasing an additional 402,666 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,947,000 after purchasing an additional 91,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 135.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,473,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,221,000 after purchasing an additional 847,161 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

