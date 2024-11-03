Barclays Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $80.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWLO. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.55.

Get Twilio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Stock Up 5.2 %

TWLO stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13. Twilio has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,745.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,665,000 after purchasing an additional 140,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,396,000 after buying an additional 224,040 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its position in Twilio by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,813,000 after buying an additional 311,481 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 736.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.