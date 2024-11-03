Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $801,438.66 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 7,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $801,438.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $6,282,099.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTSI opened at $112.65 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $122.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.54.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,395,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,821,000 after purchasing an additional 154,066 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,722,000 after purchasing an additional 69,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 280.5% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 704,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,568,000 after buying an additional 519,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

