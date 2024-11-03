The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Weave Communications Trading Down 6.4 %

WEAV opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $942.15 million, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 2.08. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weave Communications

In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 51,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $693,495.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,570.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 51,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $693,495.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,570.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,066.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,248 shares of company stock worth $1,986,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 139.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 52,210 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the third quarter worth $1,904,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 93,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

