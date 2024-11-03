Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $30.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLPG. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Get Galapagos alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLPG

Galapagos Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Shares of GLPG opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $42.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 720,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 23.2% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 91,366 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 5.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DME Capital Management LP increased its stake in Galapagos by 46.9% in the second quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 234,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.