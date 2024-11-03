Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $30.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLPG. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GLPG
Galapagos Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 720,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 23.2% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 91,366 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 5.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DME Capital Management LP increased its stake in Galapagos by 46.9% in the second quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 234,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galapagos
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.