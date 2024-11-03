John P. Skenesky Sells 5,000 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) VP John P. Skenesky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.86, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,545.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of MGRC opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $130.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $266.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGRC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,324,000 after acquiring an additional 505,817 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 784,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,725,000 after buying an additional 316,292 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 710,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,741,000 after buying an additional 63,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,405,000 after buying an additional 39,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,042,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading

