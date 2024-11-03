UL Solutions (ULS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UL Solutions last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.73 million. UL Solutions's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UL Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35. UL Solutions has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ULS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W downgraded shares of UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

